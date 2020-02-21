This Influencer Forgot to Photoshop her Baby Bump

There’s a social media influencer, if you want to call her that, called Natalie Halcro. She’s barely an influencer and more of one of those girls who rich-ish dudes would pass around, she was also on a tv show about the girls who date professional athletes, but instead of HOES it’s called WAGS meaning “Wives And Girlfriends of Sportspersons”.

So Natalie was on the show, got a spin off show, and has close to 4 million followers on Instagram. She just had a baby but before giving birth she shared these two pictures on social media. One where her baby bump was big and one where she forgot to photoshop the bump. Apparently thats a thing, women take photos when they are early in pregnancy and still somewhat skinny, and then photoshop the baby bump to make it look like they are farther along in their pregnancy. It’s insane. but this girl is notorious for photoshopping images of herself to begin with, but this is hilarious. She also released an image of her and the baby fresh out of labor and the smoothness of her is amazing. I cannot wait to see the photoshopped versions of her babies first photos.