Zendaya is Apparently Dating Her Euphoria Co-Star Jacob Elordi

There have been rumours about Zendaya dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi for some time now, and while she played if off before saying they are just best friends, all the media outlets are running with the story that they are officially dating.

This information is based off photos of the pair hanging out in NYC and drinking Cha Cha Matcha together.

Jacob plays an asshole character on the HBO show who brutally beat his girlfriend, played by hottie Alexa Demie, and who has been jerking off to videos of his father having gay sex for years. A real twisted character but we won’t hold that against the actor.

What I will hold against him, and what’s made me think that these two are NOT dating, is his fucking GOLD POLISH on his manicured fingers.

I don’t care what any beauty blogs want to say, painting your nails is not something that confirms your heterosexuality. I know everyone wants to be ~fluid~ in 2020 but that shit is just plain gay.