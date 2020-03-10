Corey Feldman Names Charlie Sheen as Abuser in Documentary

Corey Feldman has been on a fight against the perverts that run Hollywood for a long time ever since he and his BFF Corey Haim were molested as young actors and throughout their careers. After Haim died, Feldman started campaigning to raise money to publish his books and documentaries calling out the industry.

Last night, his documentary called “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” debut on his website, viewers were charged $20 each to cover the cost of making the film as Corey says. But within something like 15 minutes into the lifestream the site crashed and users were either unable to log on or kicked off. Corey was having a live screening of the movie in Los Angeles and when the lifestream started having “technical errors” he put the live screening on pause as well. Corey then let the crowd hear the IT guy on the phone say that they had been “hacked” and “attacked”. I honestly don’t doubt it.

But the show must go on! Corey came through and accused Charlie Sheen (again) of raping Corey Haim in 1985 when they were filming the movie Lucas together. He had previously accused Charlie of this and the HIV Positive Two and a Half Men star released a statement to Page Six today saying “These sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

What I’m wondering is why would Judy Haim Charlie’s defence, why not just say “this is crazy” why guarantee that the mother is going to have is back? Is it because she was paid off after her son died to not speak out? Or has she been the stage parent that pushed her son into the industry and covered it up his entire career/life? Who knows but it seems weird that Charlie Sheen has HIV and Haim died of Pneumonia in 2010 at the age of 38 – seems suspicious.

Here are the other names apparently listed in The Rape of 2 Coreys, which apparently have all been openly accused by Corey before so there may have been no real NEW information released in the doc, it doesn’t really matter if its old information, because if it’s true then someone should start laying charges??

Charlie Sheen

Bob Hoffman

Alphy Hoffman

Marty Weiss

Jon Grissom

Dominick Brascia