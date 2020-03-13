Is Justin Timberlake Putting on the Black Talk for Ellen?

Justin Timberlake is from Memphis, so he’s expected to have a lil twang in his talk, but when he went on ELLEN this week he apparently pushed it by calling SZA, a black singer, “sis”. Everyone is accusing him of putting on the black talk, or as they call it AAVE (African American Vernacular English) I guess you can’t call it Ebonics anymore? Personally I think this was just his ORIGINAL voice coming out, not his sissy LA voice we’re so used to.

Ellen asked SZA about her recent cover on Rolling Stone in which she’s wearing a tiny bikini top, and because Ellen is a pervert she was asking questions pertaining to what SZA was wearing in the shoot. When the singer tried to answer Ellen, Timberlake kept talking over her and saying things like “Oh, sis!” in a weird feminine voice. You can see the cringe in the clip below.

I’m not offended by Justin talking over her because it seems like he was trying to sort of hype her up in a weird kinda of compliment, but he totally could have shut the hell up for a second and let her answer. This interaction just shows that Justin is desperate from attention, probably because he’s married to the most boring human alive.

I barely know who SZA is but I would definitely love to hear her voice over Justin Timberlake’s any day. Why does this dude dressed like my high school guidance councillor?