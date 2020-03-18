Norman Reedus Stocks Up on Potato

Norman Reedus got with german actress Diane Kruger 4 years ago, after she left her boyfriend Joshua Jackson after 10 years together. Diane almost imidentely got knocked up by the Walking Dead actor and they live in New York together with the baby. Norman has a 20 year old son named Mingus who he had with Helena Christensen, but Mingus must be self isolating somewhere else.

I guess Diane sent Norman out to get supplies and provisions for their family self isolation, and he came back with these two big boxes of potatoes. While it’s smart of him to stock up on vegetables that keep longer, like sweet potatoes which will keep up to 2 weeks, Kruger was not pleased with what he brought home and exposed him on Instagram with a photo of their baby and the haul saying:

‘I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of non perishable foods,

#whenyouletyourboyfriendgogroceryshopping.’

What are y’all stocking up on for the COVID-19 quarantine ?