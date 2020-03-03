North West’s First Performance is Horrible and A Rip off a 5 Year Old Artist

Kanye West had his Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris this week and he had his 6 year old daughter North West (that name will never be normal) preform her own version of a rap song on the runway. The entire thing was horrible and very cringe but theres some drama that followed because as it turns out, North was singing a song written and originally preformed by a 5 year old named “Zaza”. Kim Kardashian even made a somewhat apology to the girl on Instagram.

The only thing that gets on my nerves more than Kanye West pretending to be some brilliant fashion designer, is his daughter North West and her buck ass teeth pretending to sing. Keep that shit to yourself girl.

Here are the two video for comparison.