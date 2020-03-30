So, What Would Tyler Durden Do?

Look around, look around. The world is falling apart and all of a sudden these precious “celebrities” don’t seem that interesting. What is interesting is the greater good. Enjoying your life. Being what you want to be. Doing what you want to do. No longer will we worry about who bleaches Rhianna’s butthole. No longer will we care if Pete Davidson is banging Madonna…ew.

Today is a new day. A new beginning. We don’t need these whiny, self-absorbed, pampered “stars”. Fuck em’. I say we learn to make beer. I say we learn how to cook the perfect steak. I say we learn how to fight. I say we enjoy the scars life gives us. I say stop looking for heroes and become your own.

“Only after disaster can we be resurrected. It’s only after you’ve lost everything that you’re free to do anything.”

Sincerely Yours Truly,

Tyler Durden