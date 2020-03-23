ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Martin Back On The Banjo

March 23, 2020 | Celebs | Shot Dunyun | 0 Comments

Steve Martin isn’t just a great actor but he’s also an amazing musician, he’s been playing the Banjo since he was 17 and has released multiple albums and done a ton of touring. He is one of the best banjo players ever and he took to twitter to show us what he calls “Banjo Balm” and it’s pretty great.

If only he released this prior to all those idiots singing that Imagine song, this makes a way better anthem for the end of the world.

Tags:


Advertisement


Related Post

Chinese Police Are Living in 2050

Evangeline Lilly Wants to Kill her Father

Seth Rogan Live Tweets CATS While Stoned

Norman Reedus Stocks Up on Potato

Tom Brady is Leaving the Patriots!

Advertisement


Advertisement