The Nickelodeon Foot Fetish Gate

Dan Schneider is a TV producer who was responsible for creating Nickelodeon shows like The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and it’s spin off with Ariana Grande called Sam & Cat. Dude has made Nick a ton of money over the years because for some reason, all these shows were massive hits.

In 2018 Nickelodeon announced that it would not be extending their production deal with Schneider, which was around the same time gross allegations started coming out against Dan. The fact that Nick cut ties with him seemed to confirm the allegations. Over the years people have been digging up dirt on this guy and as it turns out there were a TON of foot fetish-esq instances throughout all his TV shows. On top of that, he would post photos of the young actresses feet on his social media pages, right up until he was fired which was when he deleted all the creepy tweets he had up. He deleted over over 14,000 tweets in total, all having the words “kids” “child” “toes” and “feet” in them.

At one point Dan used the official Sam & Cat twitter account to crowdsource foot porn from fans, having girls sent in photos of their feet with “Sam & Cat” written on it. I’m starting to wonder if he made Ariana Grande put her foot in his ass at this point.

There was also a rumour that he fathered Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, which is probably insane and I can’t tell by looking at the photos but it’s out there! In 2007 Jamie got pregnant at 16 years old while starring on Zoey 101 – right before she announced her pregnancy and new boyfriend (Casey Aldridge) there were multiple blind items popping up on the internet talking about a 16 year old Nick star who got pregnant by a producer and how the brand was gearing up to find a PR boyfriend for her to start the cover-up. I know this is insane but I still don’t doubt it?

At one time anonymous source came out and said that she auditioned for Dan back when she was 13 and was asked to take her shoes off, run around barefoot and talk about how much she loves being barefoot. What! If this is true, that means the entire audition process for a Nickelodeon show was based on feet!

There are a ton of photos of Dan with young actresses in super creepy situations which doesn’t help his case, I mean the guy just LOOKS like a creep. On top of all the weird Nick foot stuff, Amanda BYNES famously tweeted the below during her mental breakdown phase:

And lastly, one of Dan’s actress Jennette McCurdy, the girl who played opposite Ariana Grande on Sam & Cat made some really strange Vine videos back in the day addressed to Dan, nobody really knows what they were about but they are weird.. Swipe thought the gallery to see some of the deleted tweets and examples of the feet content on his shows.

So is Dan a pedophile or just a fucking loser?