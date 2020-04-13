ADVERTISEMENT

EmilyLynne is Your Quarantine Cutie

April 13, 2020 | Features | Shot Dunyun | 0 Comments

Emily Lynne is today’s Quaranine Cutie!

In part because she brings the epic booty to these dark times. I don’t know about you, but when I am self isolating in a Global Pandemic, or really any time because I am a non essential worker, in fact, I am barely a worker, the booty brings me hope or at least entertainment.

As you know, MyFreeCams! is one of the premiere free cam sites, where people like Emily Lynne are riding out the storm, while riding other things, because they are professionals and know what you want. The true heroes that should be shown your appreciation for always bringing the digital live entertainment when live entertainment may be a thing of the past.

