Savage LaBeouf

My uncle used to say “They know Karate, but I know Crazy”. There’s a lesson there: Never mess with a man who has nothing to lose. Especially a man who’s reality is all in their head. “Artist” are some of the most fucked up people on the planet. Nothing else matters to them but ‘the art”, their “craft”, their “vision”. Make no mistake space monkeys, Shia LaBeouf is an artist, or at least he considers himself one. I actually highly doubt that he considers himself an actor over a performance artist. Whether you like him or not, the kid has had chops for decades. It’s one of the reasons he’s the only Disney/Nick kid of his generation that’s still a household name (Okay Ben Foster is the shit too). Point is, you don’t fuck with crazy. Alec Baldwin had to learn that the hard way according to Joey Diaz:

Here’s why that story is great:

1. Alec Baldwin is a cunt, so fuck him.

2. See # 1

I respect anyone who respects themselves. Shia may be a nut bag, but he really only gives a shit about is art, his reality. That’s the key to happiness. Do what you want, when you want, fuck the consequences, and fuck the responses. If you change your nature for society, you’re a dead man. Sometimes figuratively. Sometimes literally.

Forever Crazy,

Tyler Durden