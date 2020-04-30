She Is Not Pleased

I feel bad for Rose McGowan. She was beautiful, in popular movies and television shows, then got raped by Weinstien and was in a horrible car crash that fucked her face all up. She looks like Rose McGowan’s mom that’s still trying to keep it together now. Worst of all, she use to fuck Marilyn Manson. That’s some rough shit to go thru. I guess it all made her stronger though, because she’s taking on all comers. From the DNC and Joe “I don’t know where I am” Biden, to her former co-stars and #MeToo founders. Hell, she’s actually agreeing with some people that…you just don’t agree with if you want a Hollywood career. She is coming for heads, and it is very entertaining.

Where are the #SilenceBreakers? Where is Tarana Burke? Where is #MeToo? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2020

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

TARA READE IS TELLING THE TRUTH https://t.co/TEBxzLQ2dU — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 24, 2020

Don’t get me wrong. I still think she’s a new age, crystal sucking weirdo, but we all got to have our quirks. I just dig anyone that can call out hypocrisy and never wane in their beliefs. She has honestly yet to falter in her crusade, and whether you believe in it too or not, ya gotta respect that. Don’t you?

