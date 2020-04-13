She’s Sorry

I can’t stand anything “celebrities” do outside of movies, TV, and getting naked, so I totally missed this “Imagine” rendition a bunch of these out of touch cornballs did. Apparently Wonder Woman asked Bridesmaids to ask 50 Shades to do it, and since he’s an idiot, he did. Now he regrets it, because he realizes they all look like toolbags. So Kristen Wiig apologized for making him do it, but I think we’re the ones that deserve the apology.

That audio is awful. He’s awful. Celebrities are awful.

Sincerely,

Tyler Durden