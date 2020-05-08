Just Some Photos of Young Sir David Attenborough

Today is the Sir David Attenborough’s birthday, the man with the voice that can soothe everyone. He’s also the man that has over 20 species of animals named after him, I’ve always been jealous of Attenborough and the relationships he has with wild animals and love everything he’s done with the BBC. I’ve also always seen him as an older man and didn’t even realize he too was a once a young buck. Here are some throwback pics of my man Dave in honour of his 94th birthday today. I do love a good leaf!