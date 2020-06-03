WE DID IT GUYS!!!

Who knew that all Malcolm and Martin needed to end racism and injustice in this country were a few hundred thousand people sitting in chairs looking at black screens? No one even had to write a congressman or boycott a business. All those meetings Dr.King had with LBJ were just a waste of time. Black screens. That’s the way to bring everyone together. Does this mean white people can use the N-word now?

God I hate Humans,

Tyler Durden