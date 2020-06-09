You Thought They Couldn’t Get Dumber?

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender is not smart. Not smart at all. Maybe that’s why that place is in flames right now? The people elect idiots that enact idiotic policies that end in idiotic deaths that created idiotic riots. Vicious cycle.

Lisa joined Alisyn Camerota on CNN to talk about dismantling the police force, which is a great idea. I love it when one person from a group does something awful so you condemn and vilify the entire group that person was associated with. I know there’s a word for that, it’s just slipping my mind at the moment. Anyway, when asked how the people she governs are supposed to report a crime in progress like a home invasion, without a police department, Lisa had this genius response:

“Yes, I mean, and I hear that loud and clear from several of my neighbors, and I know, and myself too, and I know that comes from a place of privilege.”

See what I mean? Brilliant. It’s almost as if the people that pay taxes to have a police force, also get to use said police force. How messed up is that? We can never forget that some people with homes that can be broken into don’t have phones or fingers to dial 9-1-1. Only the privileged can afford those things. Stupid fingers. Just because you can dial a number, and I can dial a number, and the service is available to anyone, does not make you better than me!

