50 Cent Calls Instagrammer a Retard!

I am from the school of thought that doesn’t get offended by the word retard. In the word retard being offensive’s defence, I also don’t have any close friends or family who are disabled / handicapped, or any of that, so maybe I am insensitive.

I did recently watch the Shia LeBeef movie “Peanut Butter Falcon” about a Downs Syndrome Person who escapes the old folks home they placed him in to go to some sort of Wrestling school and they called him a retard throughout the movie and I felt for the kid, however, calling an idiot acting like a retard a retard or calling something that is retarded retarded should be fair game.

We know what you mean when people say “retarded”, but since the world is overly offended it’s always funny to see someone in the public eye, like 50 Cent calls some instagram girl named “BabyChynese” which could be an offensive name in and of itself, doing her best Belle Delphine Ahegao.

For those of you who don’t know, Ahegao is a term in Japanese pornography for an exaggerated facial expression of characters during sex, typically with rolling or crossed eyes, protruding tongue, and slightly reddened face, to show enjoyment. The style is often used in erotic manga, anime, and video games. Who am I kidding, of course you all know!

But girls of the internet roll their eyes back, drool on themselves and 50 cent finds the whole thing retarded.

look at this pretty little retard, WTF kinda new drugs y’all taking

Clearly confusing the weird art of Ahegao for retardation, it happens!