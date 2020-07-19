Redskins Getting Dragged Again!

You’ve probably all heard the story about the Redskins, who have been getting enough bad press are now being dragged into the whole #MeToo thing. It’s like you can’t be a company, organization, actor without a little sexual assault controversy, more on the story <a href=”https://wjla.com/sports/washington-redskins/emily-applegate-former-redskins-employee-speaks-out-amid-harassment-allegations” target=”_blank”> HERE </a>

When did “fishing off the company pier” become “sexually harassing an aquatic jewel?” One of the female staff working for the Washington Redskins was uncomfortable “being hit on” at FedExField – would it be okay if she was politely asked to go for coffee? What about the single girl with too-much makeup who rubs against me in line for the men’s room – is it illegal to buy her a beer at the concession stand?

It’s gonna be hard to get a date thanks to this Stupid Virus – bars, gyms, and even churches are closed (what, you’ve never “hit on” the smoke-show at the mosque?) – you can’t even get close to the trashy cracker at the local WalMart. And now vocalizing your attraction to your coworker, in any fashion, is harassment. Context doesn’t matter anymore – turns out the drunk woman who asks the DJ to play her favorite song at the strip club was sexually assaulting him.

Or it would if “hitting on” someone applied to women, and yes feminists, predatory women do exist. In the history of flirting, some man somewhere was pressured into accepting a female coworker’s offer, but that won’t make headlines on Slate.

I’m waiting for Tinder to get sued for facilitating sexual harassment – the only way you can hookup now is via an arranged marriage.