Thandie Newton Dishes on Tom Cruise!

Thandie Newton filmed “Mission: Impossible 2” with Tom Cruise back in the early 2000s and she has recently decided to dish some gossip about working with the Scientologist / Star.

According to Thandie, Tom is a terrible gift giver around Christmas time because he gave her:

” a book with the greatest hits of Scientology, a bit like a Bible kind of thing,”

I don’t think that’s so bad, I’ve known narcissists in life who have given me their self published books, or religious people who give me their bibles in efforts to save me. They really believe their own hype and clearly, Cruise, who has been a poster boy for Scientology for as long as I can remember, is beyond committed to the cause, I think he is paid by the cause, and recruiting other celebrities into the cause seems logical. It’s not a very considerate gift, I mean he’s Tom Cruise, get the girl some earrings or something she’d like. Jerk.

More interestingly, the NY POST is reporting that as part of being a Scientologist, you have to go see Tom Cruise movies multiple times.

“He’s also reportedly “considered a deity within Scientology” and lower ranking members are allegedly ordered to see Cruise’s movies multiple times.”

That is hilarious to me, but again, not unexpected. It’s like some weird club, one may call it a cult, that’s no different than these “Instagram Pods” which is basically a network or group of people who hype each other up to break the algorithm so all involved end up at the top of the instagram charts, only more of an organized religion, so obviously you have to hype up your own, especially the trophy child and tell him how good he is over and over to be part of the perceived exclusive club.

Even funnier:

“was a very dominant individual,” “So we filmed the entire scene with me being him — because, believe me, I knew the lines by then — and him playing me,” she said. “And it was the most unhelpful . . . I can’t think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity.”

So dude practiced scenes playing Thandie’s character, you know to show her how it’s done because he’s Tom Cruise the expert, reminiscent of a typical Type A personality over achiever you’d have to be to be Tom Cruise.

In short, Thandie Newton says the experience was a nightmare, as you’d expect it to be, the dude is NUTS.

