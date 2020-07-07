Twitter Killed Ellen Today But She Didn’t Die

The Twittersphere made some big moves yesterday when they got the hashtag #RIPELLEN trending, this is the best kind of fake news and not because I’m pro “killing” people but because I’m pro Ellen dying or just disappearing. But I feel like she deserves more than being able to just fuck off and live lavish somewhere eye-raping chicks. I hate Ellen and I’m stoked to see Twitter and hopefully the entire world will hate her by the end of this year. Twitter may not have killed her but there’s always CORONA.





