Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Apologize for Plantation Wedding

Blake Lively married Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds back in 2012 at The Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. They apparently picked the spot because it “provided the charm, elegance, and magic of past times” which sounds kinda crazy now that everyone is a social justice warrior.

The website for the venue actually bragged about having “eight original slave cabins” on the property, so it’s not like these two didn’t know what went on there before they picked the spot for their wedding. Anyway the BLM crowd put enough pressure on the couple for them to make a statement about it when asked in a recent interview by Fast Company.

He says the wedding is “something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Nothing like making someone apologize for something 8 years later when they should have known better all along, give this guy another hit movie!