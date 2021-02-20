Miley Requests a Shaved Chest

MMA fighter Julian Marquez has publicly asked Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine. Julian must have been feeling a natural high after winning his UFC match against Maki Pinolo on Sunday and used it to publicly declare his lust for Miley. Maki told reporters ” …this is my time to shine. So Miley Cyrus- will you be my Valentine? Let’s go”

Miley’s persona of the week responded to Julian’s offer, by countering “shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤ ” I guess she’s used to the wax chest Liam Hemsworth.

I would have thought Miley was into hairy chests and smelly armpits.