ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Requests a Shaved Chest

February 20, 2021 | Celebs | Sensai Dani | 0 Comments

MMA fighter Julian Marquez has publicly asked Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine. Julian must have been feeling a natural high after winning his UFC match against Maki Pinolo on Sunday and used it to publicly declare his lust for Miley. Maki told reporters ” …this is my time to shine. So Miley Cyrus- will you be my Valentine? Let’s go”

Miley’s persona of the week responded to Julian’s offer, by countering “shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤ ” I guess she’s used to the wax chest Liam Hemsworth.

I would have thought Miley was into hairy chests and smelly armpits.

13

Tags:



Advertisement


Related Post

Rush Rush

Kim Kardashian Credits Plant Based Diet for her Cosmetic Procedures!

Jason Derulo is Not Down With The Trans

Paris Hilton is 40 Years Old and Not Married

Brandi Granville Wants to Be Eaten

Advertisement


Advertisement