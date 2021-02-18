Paris Hilton is 40 Years Old and Not Married

Paris Hilton was proposed to yesterday by her boyfriend of 15 months Carter Reum. This is her fourth time being engaged. Paris Hilton is forty years old and has never been married. No annulments, no Vegas wedding Britney style, no Pamela Anderson 48 hour later denial, no married at 15 like Aliyah to R. Kelly. She’s never walked down the aisle!

Paris please give us some wedding pics to help us get through the 2020’s. Or have a random baby a la Halsey! Remember when Paris was engaged to a Greek man named Paris? Another rich socialite. It was perfect. Paris loves Paris. Everything made sense then.

Speaking of names, her new fiancé’s brothers name is Courtney.