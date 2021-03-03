Sarah Hyland’s Clone is Up and Running

In case you missed it, the Golden Globe awards happened on Sunday and they were as boring as any other Zoom call you’ve been on in the last year. Most of the nominees showed up over webcam to accept their awards, but some of the celebs actually showed up to the event at the Beverly Hilton in Downton LA.

One of these guests was Sarah Hyland. And I’m just going to say it, Sarah Hyland was cloned.

The last we saw Sarah she was ripping through her Juul pods at her bridal shower or getting day drunk in a pool somewhere looking totally ragged, but this Sarah looks brand new. I wonder where her port dock goes.