Sports Fantasy

When did watching professional sports become so exhausting? Every athlete and team and league now has a cause to uphold and feels duty-bound to express it on and off the court / field / website.

Forbes notes that the NWHL – that oasis of feminism and progressive attitudes that no-one watches – has decided to reject sponsorship from Barstool Media because team members have been triggered. Defensemen … er, Defensewoman Saroya Tinker says “We’re not just athletes, here to be your Friday- and Saturday-night entertainment. If we don’t feel included in our league, we shouldn’t have to sit here and play for y’all.”

This sentiment would be laughable if it wasn’t applauded by people who’ve never power-lifted anything more than a decaf double latte. For starters, we attend games for the exact opposite to just “sit here” (well, maybe if you’re a batcatcher) , and if fans didn’t watch you and your sisters run amok you wouldn’t get paid.

The Woke fallacy is that all athletes are united in one cause – which is obviously BLM. And also women’s rights; and of course together that’s black women’s rights. Also LGBTQ. And a woman’s right to abortion… and probably support for our troops (or against), more healthcare to minorities, less pornography, the financial fight against Russian imperialism … the list has become endless.

Not only are athletes at the lowest professional tiers not shutting up and suggesting they not dribble, they and their enablers expect viewers to make a conscious, premeditated decision about what they support when they turn on the boob-tube. Middle America will support MS awareness and donate to hurricane relief efforts occasionally, but only between ads for beer and chips.

It may come as a surprise to these Woke Athletes, but people don’t watch a professional sporting event as a conduit toward making charitable donations.

Where we fanatics once watched TV sports to see who would, you know, win the game, we’re being asked to have an educated opinion on US foreign policy. What happens if the game features a pro and anti abortionist on the same team? Trump voter and Never Trump? The pointguard’s brother-in-law is Pakistani, but the center vacations in India – whose side do we need to be aware of to enjoy the bloody game?

I don’t care that you or your partner or your niece were once offended by something that’s outrageous. If you need me to make an emotional investment in anything other than the scoreboard, I won’t watch; and you, subterranean athlete who imagined you were the next Kapernick, can join him in unemployment.

If only the Progressive organizations that athletes are espousing paid out – and not just the insurance company – they could make a living as starting virtue signaller.