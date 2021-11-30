Jimmy Carr is a Sell Out!

When the Dave Chapelle scandal happened amongst the woke, I thought, I wonder why no one is mad at Jimmy Carr because that guy’s whole angle is making inappropriate pedo jokes to shock people with his word play and sophisticated British accent. Everything is funnier to Americans when it delivered with a British accent. Just ask James Corden.

Well, in promoting the upcoming Netflix Special, we’ll assume the edgy comedian got paid heavily for, he has decided to fuel the propaganda and discount all the people not into this experimental vaccine. I guess to line his own pockets or to help him get to the next level in the comedy realm, probably hoping to be the next Gervais with more presence in the American scene, it probably what he masturbates thinking about while looking in the mirror.

His joke, which isn’t really a joke, but rather what a lot of people are thinking is a little “You’re a moron, smack yourself in the face, because you question experimental medicine, how dense”.

See it here:

JIMMY CARR: HIS DARK MATERIAL

I don’t think Carr is that inspirational or influential to begin with, but when you take a divisive side and fuel the fire of alienating and segregating one group of people, when the data says that the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of the virus.

I think it’d be more interesting if he didn’t just jump on the mainstream narrative like a puppet, instead of trying to vilify the unvaccinated over the medicine they don’t want to take, especially when the unvaccinated aren’t any more dangerous to the vaccinated, than other vaccinated.

Why is he even talking about this shit, oh right, he’s getting paid to talk about this shit.

Not very clever, funny, edgy, or thought provoking, it’s more like he’s been compromised and pushing propaganda he is being forced to push. Segregate the people over a virus that isn’t that deadly for most people!

Maybe he’s just got a lot of money invested in the vaccine manufacturer stocks and is doing some marketing to cash out big!!

Either way, what a piece of shit.