Lebron James Tests Positive For Covid 19

Not sure what to make of this. Some think Lebron James never got the shot, but according to TMZ Sports he is vaccinated. All I know is that sooner or later the media feeding frenzy will turn on it’s own. Most idiots will think that the vaccine saved him, but he is a healthy young guy who has a .08% chance of being hospitalized even if he was unvaccinated!
