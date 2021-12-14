Billie Eilish Goes Viral on Porn and Vaccines!

Billie Eilish who is for whatever reaason one of the biggest stars of our times. I’ve never heard her music but think of her as more of a feat in marketing than anything else. You know, the kind of performer that was made in an office by very connected people who said “we can go viral with this”.

She’s far too young to have really put any chops into the whole becoming a celebrity. There was no small shows, street cred, building up her audience and fans. I doubt she even left the house to become the star that she is, which is not really the same chasing a dream I’m used to. It’s literally a pulling the star out of the box and roll it out.

Anyway, she was recently on Howard Stern, who is also a sell out cuck, with a terrible and evil outlook on society, who echos the ignorant voice and fake news that is being pushed onto the people by the media.

He makes lame jokes about Anti-Vaxxers and basically wishes them to die, despite knowing nothing about anything from his pervert host perch on top of his pile of money he’s made over the years, enough to really disconnect a person from their spirit.

That’s not to say that you don’t think Howard Stern is the king of all media and totally amazing, you probably do, you’re nostalgic like that, but I don’t think he’s been all that impressive as he’s morphed into this piece of shit that he is.

Anyway, the point of the story is Billie Eilish talked porn with Stern, because vaccines are good for views and I guess so is porn, since young girls talking to old men in creepy wigs and glasses is not a weird as fuck thing to do.

She said that she started watching porn at 11, so progressive and perverted. Where were her parents? Are you saying the porn age verification doesn’t actually work? No way!

She also said that because of that, she’s not got trauma caused by the porn, which I believe, since 11 year olds should not be watching porn in the first place.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” she told Stern. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest.” She said she was drawn to X-rated material in order to feel like “one of the guys.” She added, “The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.” The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she recalled. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay.”

She attributes her porn watching to destroying her brain, causing sleep paralysis and night terrors. Pretty intense, so you can just imagine what watching porn more years than Eilish has been alive has done to you.

The fact is that I totally agree with her, Porn is the devil’s work and destroyed a generation of people, because they weren’t sophisticated to understand the practical and wonderful purpose of porn that us old timers remember.

She also went into her bout with COVID, you know, because she was one of those BREAKTHOUGH cases that seem to be more common than not, maybe rebrand it as “Vaccines don’t work cases”, because if you get the virus you’re vaccinated against, then by definition they don’t work.

However, Eilish. wasn’t actually shitting on the vaccine for letting her down and making her sick for what she described as MONTHS of hell. She instead said that without it she would have died, because you know, that’s something that can be easily measured based on nothing.

Either way, she is part of the propaganda raping your mind like the porn she used to watch at 11 did to her mind.