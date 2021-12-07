Influencer Treating Quarantine Camps like a Destination!

When you hear stories about the tyranny going on in Australia, it pretty much validates all the conspiracy theories around the virus. From vaccine mandates, to insane lockdowns when there was never even a covid outbreak, to government officials getting dictator-like powers and others seeing their net worth go up over 3000 percent, but the worst of their covid measures is the forced quarantine one may call a gulag or concentration camp, only for now they let them out after a two week stay.

A forced quarantine in a government facility built specifically for a forced quarantine is a terrifying concept, but not when you get a travel influencer probably being paid to stay in one, bringing his own blanket and trinkets an accessories to make it more instagram-y and to make it feel more at home, bragging about the food being restaurant quality and playing off dudes in hazmat suits coming to check your temp daily. Oh but there’s a balcony! What more could you ask for, oh right, not being shipped off to a terrifying quarantine camp, how about that.

Normalizing quarantine camps that are basically forced prisons of healthy people, using influencers, like this is a vacation of dreams, is some weirdness.