Famous Celebrities who are Obsessed with The Casino

The casino is a place where anything can happen. The potent whiffs of the all-you-can-eat buffet and the riveting jingles on winning slot machines that grant cash prizes to the already wealthy are only a couple of the obsession-building qualities which you can spot at the neon-tinted playground. The sophisticated air about this facility draws in the most elite individuals and celebrities to its quarters, where you’ll see eager cash being flexed out for thrills and greater winnings.

This list will include some of the most famous faces which you may or might have encountered while visiting a casino. These celebrities are just as obsessed about casinos as we are about them.

A Little Bit About Casinos

People throughout the world have enjoyed playing and gambling at casinos for what could be described as aeons. Gamblers from all over the world examined a diverse selection of titles that had piqued the interest of many. For the first time, Venice, Italy had a land-based casino in 1638, Ridotto. The casino provided players with the opportunity to improve their gaming abilities to entirely new heights. Even though the first online casino didn’t appear until 1994, brick-and-mortar casinos didn’t go away completely. A large number of them continue to do business all over the world. There really is no greater moment to be a casino enthusiast than right now.

Although the US laws for online casinos are still a little unclear at the moment, there are plenty of offshore casinos which are fully accessible to anyone living in the US right now. Thanks to the overseas virtual casino assessment by sportslens, we discovered some of the redeeming qualities which make online casinos worth visiting. Besides a variety of games available to play, these virtual casinos also have plenty of bonuses, live dealer tables and other features which both celebrities and the rest of the masses should know all about.

Brad Pitt- More than One of Ocean’s 11

Before taking on a part in Ocean’s 11, Brad had no interest in gambling of any kind. He acquired a taste for enjoying a range of games like slot machines, baccarat and poker while he was rehearsing for his performance in the box office smash film. Although its been years since the filming of the critically acclaimed movie came to a finish, he has not given up on participating in these casino games; in fact, he has been spotted gambling at a variety of casinos all over the world.

50 Cent- Lots of Money to His Name

50 Cent is an artist who has a lot of fans all around the world. The well-known rapper is indeed a legend in the world of casinos and sports betting. Even though he has a number of victories to his name, he has a couple of success which stand out. He once wagered $2 million on Floyd Mayweather to win his fight against Manny Pacquiao.

When it comes to dealing cards, both poker and blackjack tables provide everyone, regardless of background, with an equal opportunity to win. Therefore, the next time you go to play poker, it’s possible that you’ll be sitting at the table with a famous person like this legend.

Michael Jordan- Shooting Hoops by Day, Gambling by Night

Michael Jordan is a strong competitor in everything he does, which is something that one could expect from a world-class athlete. He is the same as everyone else when it comes to wagering, despite the fact that his true abilities reside elsewhere. Playing craps in casinos in Las Vegas is known to have caused Michael Jordan to lose significant sums of money, with some reports putting the figure as high as $5 million US. In addition to this, there are rumors that he gambled away $1.25 million USD on a variety of sports and lost.

However, he hasn’t let his casino obsession hinder his athletic abilities; it is said that he spent the entire nightplaying poker in preparation for competitions at the Olympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 in which the USA won gold.

Ben Affleck- A Jack of All Trades

Ben Affleck has acquired quite the title of a multitalented celebrity in Hollywood, making him a highly sought actor in the industry. He has worked in the entertainment industry as a writer, director, and actor, and to add to this, he is also an expert poker player. Ben is known to play amateur and professional poker; as a result of his engagement in notable poker contests, he has amassed more than millions of dollars in earnings over the course of his poker career.

Paris Hilton- An Heiress With Hidden Talents

Paris Hilton is a renowned heiress who is known all over the world. Las Vegas, which is known as the gambling center of the world, is one of her favorite spots to visit on a regular basis. She was able to take home $30,000 from one of her excursions to Vegas. It is said that she participates at online casinos too where she possibly makes use of the supposed million she makes from her DJing skills; more specifically, it is said that the diminutive socialite engages in incognito poker play on several poker applications and websites. There is a potential that you could run into this famous casino fanatic next time you log on to an online casino.