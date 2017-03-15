Ask Tyler: Follow the Herd

Tyler: Whose d*ck did you have to suck to get a job writing sh*t online and getting paid for it! I work for a collection company in a cubical and my life sucks. It is a huge company with hundreds of employees and I just feel like I am wasting my life away one day at a time. I do the same sh*t every day begging people to pay their bills. It's depressing, but it pays the bills for now. I just feel lost, like I don’t matter, and that I am just a nobody. I want to just quit and do something big, something that means something. Ya know?

Bad news, you are a nobody. You have decided to follow the herd and work for the man in a cubical and be somewhat safe and secure with no chance of being a “someone”, but also very little chance of being homeless too. A huge percentage of the population falls into this category and many of them are very happy with it. They settle, follow in the footsteps of their pop, do what their guidance counselors told them or some other stupid reason how they fell into their job. People like you are all the same:

1 - They usually marry a high school or college sweetheart, or one of the first few girls they date in their life

2 - They almost always work for some company that tells them what to do, when to do it, and how much money they will make for being their little sheep.

3 - They are usually big sports fans and live and die for “their team”. When your life is not very satisfying you try to seek satisfaction from the success of a sports team, as if you are part of the team because they live in the same city. You are not on the team and if a loss from your team affects your day for more than 3 minutes you're pathetic.

Guys like you are always looking for answers/advice/solutions from others. Looking outside themselves. They rarely look within...because they know they're weak. If you had what it takes to make a difference you wouldn't be asking me for advice, you would be pursuing your dreams already. You don't have what it takes. You're a sheep.

P.S. - I hope your team wins this Sunday.

-Tyler

