Ask Tyler: Give and Take

Tyler: I am at that stage with my girlfriend where I love her to death. We have dated long enough and I am old enough to know I want to be with her and marry her. But! The more I love her, the less I see her as a sex object. When I have sex I want to feel like I am f*cking some whore I don't care about. Cum on her face and leave. But I can't do that with my girlfriend. I love her. Respect her. She is my best friend. We don't have sex very often because of this issue I have. She wants to get married. I want to marry her. Am I f*cked?

***

Yep. Life is about give and take. There is no better feeling than to bring that slut home from the bar who you know you will never see again and do all the ridiculous sh*t your f*cked up brain wants. Tell her to finger your ass while you cum on her face and then smack her...heaven. I get it. I have been there.

But that's only about 30 minutes out of your day. What about the other 23 and a half hours? No one says you have to get married. But if you do, marry your best friend and expect to not have sex that much. And when you do get laid, expect it to be boring and the same old same old. Then get divorced. Best of luck with the wedding.

-Tyler

