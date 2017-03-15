Ask Tyler: Hot Chick Kryptonite

Tyler: I don't understand it. I am a single guy, 31, good looking, great career, stay very active, in very good shape, very well educated. I am a great catch. I go out with my friends to a bar/club and I see all these gorgeous women both in the bar and working at the bar. I am not shy and not afraid to ask them out. I am confident. I get shot down almost every time! And I am not being some d*ck and just asking them to sleep with me. I am offering dinner at a great restaurant, flowers, great conversation, romance, travel, maybe a future, whatever. And 9 times out of 10 they tell me they have a boyfriend or not interested. When I dig a little deeper and ask who their boyfriend is they start to describe a total loser. A bouncer, bartender, bar manager, guy who fix motorcycles, works in a tattoo shop, or some sh*t. And these girls are GORGEOUS.WHAT THE EVER LIVING F*CK IS THAT ABOUT!?

***

Ohhhh, sounds like you were raised in a good home with great parents who taught you how to make something of yourself and make them proud. That is like kryptonite to hot chicks. I have news for you, this generation of hot women (the Kardashian generation) love loser guys with tats on their neck. Neck tats are like catnip for hot chicks. But I have great news, I can help you get laid all the time. It's simple...think of the most disgusting things you can say to a woman. Then say it to them. BUT, throw in a very small amount of humor and laugh after you say it.

Here is an example... "So what do you do?" And she says, "I work in a hair salon". And then you say... "Oh! You are a stripper, but you don't have the heart to tell your family yet. HAHA. Just kidding, did you say nail salon?" - then smile and laugh. If she is very hot then repeat saying funny disrespectful things until she goes home with you. Do not offer dinner or a date at any time.

As a matter of fact, when it's done tell her you "have this weird rule that sleepovers are only for relationships" and call her a Uber. She will text you the next day. Don't text back.

I will sum it up with this:

Most talked about man in the world right now - Donald Trump, a Wharton graduate who became a billionaire businessman and then POTUS.

Most talked about woman in the world right now - Kim Kardashian, a high school graduate made famous by sucking a large black d*ck on camera.

-Tyler

