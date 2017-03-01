Ask Tyler: This Is the Beginning

I am not sure if it's because this site is called "What Would Tyler Durden Do" or if it's just because I am a f*cking genius who knows everything, but my inbox is constantly flooded with readers asking me questions about all kinds of stupid sh*t. So I finally decided I might as well respond to a few of these idiots. So if I am going to take the time to respond I might as well post it for the world to see. So I present to you: "Ask Tyler".

Tyler: My name is Renee, I am 21 years old and I live in Wilmington, North Carolina. I read one of your posts about a celebrity sleeping with their assistant and I couldn't help but relate to their situation. I am a secretary part time at a big law firm and I am still in school. My ex-boyfriend is one of the partners in the firm but we broke up 2 months ago. Recently another lawyer asked me out and I kind of like him and want to say yes. I think he sort of knows my ex, but they are not friends just work associates. I'm worried if I go it might cause a problem at work with my ex and for me. Should I go out with the other lawyer and just keep it on the dl or tell him it’s not a good idea because of my ex.

***

Renee, you are a scandalous girl, but I love scandalous girls! First off haven’t you ever heard don’t sh*t where you eat? I know most people are so dumb that they “fall” for someone they work with and in their mind it's just like “well it's fate or some sh*t”. NO! People meet their bf/gf/wife/husband/affair at work so often for one simple reason...it is a place that forces you to spend time with people of the opposite sex. If you spend enough time with someone of the opposite sex mother nature starts to convince us that this person we spend so much time with is starting to become more attractive. And someday you are like, wow, such and such is hot! It's not real. You're stupid. It's the same reason some idiot used to marry one of their roommates every season on MTV's The Real World. What did you all think, the producers of the Real World were world-class matchmakers? Renee, pumpkin, you're 21...go on tinder and stop f*cking all your co-workers. But stay slutty, I like that about you.

-Tyler

Click here to email 'Ask Tyler'