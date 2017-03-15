Ask Tyler: You Could Be Famous

Tyler: My name is Isabella and I am a 19-year-old model/actress living in Kansas City. I’m a huge celebrity and pop-culture junkie and every time I’m on blogs like this one I think to myself, what is the difference between the girls you write about and me? Why couldn't I drop out of school, move to LA and be a model or star in a TV show. 1) Any advice on how to break into the entertainment industry? 2) If I move out there will you write a post about me?

***

Isabella: Let me tell you what happens when you drop out of school and to move to LA to become a "model/actress"...

Some pretend agent/producer/writer/director/nobody will find you on Model Mayhem or some sh*t and start to invite you to " networking events". Once you go you will meet much older agents/producers/musicians/nobodies who will convince you that if you f*ck them they will get you a part in their next whatever they convince you they are working on. This will go on for about 6 months until you finally realize you are not going to get a gig. Ever.

At this point, you are just about to be kicked out of whatever apartment you are renting or crashing at when you pull that porn producers card that you got at a party a few months back out of your handbag. He promised you $1500 for 2 days work and you need money. You will end up doing something like letstryanal.com and something else with large black cocks in it and go home to cry and shower for 2 days.

Then you will call your mom and tell her that you have a few big auditions coming up but you are super homesick and want to go back to Kansas City. Then your parents will pay for you to get a plane ticket home, you will become a realtor and at 32-years-old marry some guy you knew from high school who you thought was a loser, but now you just want to have a kid with anyone who will tolerate you. Most likely he will be an insurance salesman. My advice, stay in school.

-Tyler

