Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett Bump Bagels in the Mr. Skin Minute (VIDEO)

Mr. Skin is doing the lord's work. He uses any opportunity he can to bring the conversation back to nudity. In his latest Mr. Skin Minute, in fact, he uses a new movie Song to Song co-starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as an excuse to talk about their nude lesbian scene in Carol (2015). The man's mind is like a steel trap. Also this week, Rachel Keller showed off her spectacular ass on the FX series Legion (2017), and the release of T2 Trainspotting (2017) is as good of a reason as any to check out Kelly MacDonald's nude scene from the original Trainspotting (1996).

See more naked celebs at MrSkin.com!