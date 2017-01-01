Mr. Skin is doing the lord's work. He uses any opportunity he can to bring the conversation back to nudity. In his latest Mr. Skin Minute, in fact, he uses a new movie Song to Song co-starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as an excuse to talk about their nude lesbian scene in Carol (2015). The man's mind is like a steel trap. Also this week, Rachel Keller showed off her spectacular ass on the FX series Legion (2017), and the release of T2 Trainspotting (2017) is as good of a reason as any to check out Kelly MacDonald's nude scene from the original Trainspotting (1996).
Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett Bump Bagels in the Mr. Skin Minute (VIDEO)
Tagged in: video, rooney mara, trainspotting, cate blanchett, t2, kelly macdonald, mr. skin, rachel keller
