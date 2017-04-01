Ask Tyler: Questions Are Unlimited

Ask Tyler: The only questions you answer are about pussy and cubicles. Sounds pretty two dimensional to me.

* * * * * * * *

I answer the questions I get. I get questions about pussy and cubicles. Simple as that. I would love to discuss stocks and real estate, I love fitness and men's health topics, and a bunch of stuff as long is it's not politics. I don't care about politics, don't follow it and don't talk about it. Though I do have the answer for North Korea that gets nobody killed. Except that fat urchin who loves underaged girls. Instead of complaining maybe fire out a topic that would stir a good debate. Your email is not in the form of a question, you small dick cubicle warrior.