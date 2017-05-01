Zoe Saldana's Blockbuster Body and Shit Around the Web

Danielle Knudson asstastic photo shoot (DrunkenStepfather)

Tyga parties with bikini-clad blondes on a yacht in Miami (TMZ)

Victoria Bonya caught skinny dipping in the surf (TaxiDriverMovie)

Daphne Groeneveld topless Scooby snacks (EgotasticAllStars)

Ariana Grande works her little booty (HollywoodTuna)

Zoe Saldana and the Hottest Actresses of May 2017's Blockbusters (Egotastic)

Ashley Benson sexy legs and groovy curves (Popoholic)

Camila Mendes just keeps getting hotter (Fleshbot)

TV Nudity Report: American Gods and Billions (Mr. Skin)