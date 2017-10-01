Chaturbate Might Just Be the Most Interactive Cam Site on the Internet

There may be plentyyyyy of camming sites out there, yes, but Chaturbate is at the top of the list. Why, you ask? For anyone seeking the widest of variety and availability of live-cam playmates, Chaturbate’s award-winning live cam service is so good, even rap stars sing about it.

Live, free chat is one of the hottest way to get your adult entertainment because it allows users to get to know their favorite models in a way that standard porn doesn't. This level of intimate, one-on-one interaction is changing the way we interact with performers entirely.

“Most people think live cams are all about sex acts, but it is more than just that... I know people who watch me on Chaturbate also find out more about who I am because I can share my true geeky side," says Chaturbate broadcaster Harriet Sugarcookie.

Whether you're a fan of solo women and straight couples, or maybe you fantasize about encounters with leather men and T-Girls, it's easy to find someone to crush on at this site. Thousands of broadcasters from all around the world are chatting, live and ready to explore your fantasies with you. Fans of fetish and roleplay will find a wide assortment of Chaturbate broadcasters who share your love of cosplay, dominance, and submission, plus just about any other "kink" imaginable through the premier site.

They also make their user experience stand ahead of the rest by offering a wide variety of amazing entertainment possibilities.

“We provide the most user-friendly set of interactive tools to maximum your experience on Chaturbate.com and we are always introducing new features,” said Chaturbate Chief Operations Officer, Shirley Lara.

One recent innovation? The PanCam option presented through PTZ cameras. PTZ stands for pan, tilt, and zoom, which gives fans a custom view of their favorite broadcasters and allowing a more natural feel to the broadcaster’s environment so fans can get up-close during their favorite moments.

Teledildonics are another example that give fans an interactive experience. "Audience participation" is more than a catchphrase on Chaturbate.com because wireless Bluetooth sex toys by Lovense and OhMiBod allow fans to control how fast or slow their favorite broadcaster orgasms.

Another huge bonus is that Chaturbate makes using the site so fast and simple. No email or other personal information is required - just browse all the chat rooms on Chaturbate.com. All you have to do is choose a username and password and you are ready to chat with thousands of sexy, creative, and entertaining performers.

Chaturbate has high tech, discreet payment options like Bitcoin, any major credit card, and Paypal. Chaturbate tokens not only apply to tipping alluring broadcasters though - they can also be used to purchase photos and custom videos from your favorite models through their profiles.

All this and much more has made Chaturbate one of the most popular live cam platforms in the world. Check out all these awards:

Adult Webcam Awards 2017: Best Credits/Tokens Adult Cam Site and Best Overall Adult Webcam Site.

GFY Awards 2017: Best Live Cam Company Award

XBIZ Awards 2017: Best Live Cam Site in North America

European Summit Live Cam Awards 2017: Most Innovative Live Cam Site

LaLExpo Latin America Adult Business Awards 2016: Best North American Cam Site

XBIZ Awards 2016: Adult Site of the Year

GFY Awards 2016: Best Live Cam Company

YNOT Awards 2016: Best Cam Platform in North America

With so many innovations and amenities, Chaturbate is honestly one of the hottest and most exciting cam sites in the world! Experiencing live-cam at its best is as easy as creating a free account on Chaturbate.com.