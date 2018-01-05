Meryl Streep Quickly Revising History

Meryl Streep got caught with her #MeToo lady pants down this past Fall when she failed to exit “play along with the important fellas” mode fast enough to satisfy our nation’s most downtrodden — wealthy Hollywood actresses. Streep made the unforgettable original sin of claiming she never knew of Harvey Weinstein’s three decade long track record of exploiting and abusing women in the entertainment industry. Even if true, it was a poor stance to take in a kangaroo court where evidence is rated only by ability to receive a popular hashtag.

Streep essentially staked her detractors to a 30-o halftime lead. Now in the quarters that matter, she’s tossing up long balls of harassment tales desperate to drop as many points on the board as possible before the whistle blows. She broke ground by declaring she’d wear all black to the Golden Globes. That’s barely a chip shot field goal, for which she’s largely been mocked. She needed more.

Ever since Dustin Hoffman’s name got added to the list of L’accusé among the evil penis class in Hollywood, Streep suddenly remembered a whole bunch of times Hoffman abused her as a lady forty years prior. One story involved Hoffman grabbing her tit during a rehearsal. It wasn’t huge, but it was a something. Hoffman copped to it with an apology for the irreverent cupping. Not nearly enough to bring Streep fully back, but a something.

In her latest drop, whilst promoting The Post, Streep brought up that time Hoffman slapped her far too aggressively in their very first scene together in Kramer vs. Kramer, a raw moment that made it into the Academy Award winning movie:

“This is tricky because when you’re an actor, you’re in a scene, you have to feel free. I’m sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there’s a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed. They will be fixed, because people won’t accept it anymore. So that’s a good thing.”

The second part makes zero sense. It may not be English. But the first part seems to indicate that Hoffman is a method actor in your very same mold, but that you were new to the business so he should’ve held back. Wouldn’t that have been the sexist thing to do? Assume the young actress can’t handle the real shit on set? This seems like a desperation onside kick that failed. Game over.

Nobody actually reads past the headlines of these articles, so Streep probably scores with the premise that Dustin Hoffman once beat her on set. Feminists may want to reconsider their plan to re-brand women as equally tough to men by way of repeatedly bringing up tales where they are burdened by being not as tough as men.