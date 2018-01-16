Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 80: Top 10 Group Shower Scenes

January 16, 2018 | celebrity | Robert Paulsen | Comments

We’re getting wet and wild on this week’s episode of the Mr. Skin Podcast with the Top 10 Group Shower Scenes! The more the merrier, we always say!

Ladies like Michelle Williams, Sarah Silverman, and Anne Heche have all joined naked costars to achieve gratuitous greatness with a sexy, steamy shower scene. Plus, we got an interview with our Streamate CamGirl of the Week, Ashley Haze!

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!

