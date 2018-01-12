The Mr. Skin Minute Exposes the Golden Globes of This Year’s Winners (VIDEO)

This week’s Mr. Skin Minute is a tribute to the winners! This year, three actresses were awarded Golden Globes for roles in which they went nude, which is a win-win for Mr. Skin!

Nicole Kidman took home Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work in the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies, where she went nude a grand total of five times!

The Amazon original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was honored with the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series. We’ll never forget her topless scene in the pilot where she showed off her marvelous pair!

And finally, Elisabeth Moss took home the Best Actress in a Drama award for her role in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Elisabeth’s tantalizing T&A was undeniably the highlight of this dystopian drama!

As always, this is but a taste of the great things that await you on MrSkin.com, so be sure to head over there today and start fast forwarding to the good parts!

