Weekend TV Tits Roundup

While obviously the hottest thing on television this weekend was seeing a bunch of dour self-righteous hotties on the Golden Globes red carpet, elsewhere the same women were showing off their tits and asses on the small screen. But don’t enjoy anything you see you psychopath. Dagny Backer Johnson flaunted a tatted bod and puff pastry nips on Vikings, Birgundi Baker was all about the perky pint-sizers on The Chi, and Levy Tran looked like a sultry post-op Hells Angel on Shameless. Since we’re making billions of dollars off of our mainstream advertisers ::wink::, you’ll need to hit the link below to check out the uncensored nude scenes.