Natalie Dormer and an Instagram sex worker both star in In Darkness, while Toni Collette gives you what you always dreamed of – full underwater Toni Collette vagina – in Madame. Some strung out chicks strip down for German Angst, more strung out chicks perform unsimulated sex in The Final Girl, and finally, big ol’ titties from a kind of Courtney Love look-alike make an appearance in Grave Robers.