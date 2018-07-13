Mr. Skin Minute: Jessica Biel’s Nude Scenes are Shock and Awe-some (VIDEO)

July 13, 2018 | celebrity | Robert Paulsen | 0 Comments

 

This week’s Mr. Skin Minute will have you saying “Mission Accomplished” and meaning it!

Jessica Biel co-stars in the Iraq War drama Shock and Awe, but if you prefer sweater puppies to dogs of war, check out 2009’s Powder Blue. Nudecomer Chelsea Watts turns up the electricity this week on Power, and Amy Adams brings the heat in the new HBO series Sharp Objects!

As always, this is but a taste of the great things that await you on MrSkin.com, so be sure to head over there today and start fast forwarding to the good parts!

Tags: amy adams celebrity nudity mr. skin mr. skin minute power sharp objects video

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Talulah Riley Red Hot Bikini and Crap Around the Web

New Blu-ray And DVD T&A To Watch Out For

Carl Lentz And Justin Bieber ALLEGEDLY Split

Two Memorable Musicians Split

Backlash As Build-A-Bear Shuts Down Promotional “Pay Your Age Day” Disaster

Advertisement


Advertisement