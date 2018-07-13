Mr. Skin Minute: Jessica Biel’s Nude Scenes are Shock and Awe-some (VIDEO)

This week’s Mr. Skin Minute will have you saying “Mission Accomplished” and meaning it!

Jessica Biel co-stars in the Iraq War drama Shock and Awe, but if you prefer sweater puppies to dogs of war, check out 2009’s Powder Blue. Nudecomer Chelsea Watts turns up the electricity this week on Power, and Amy Adams brings the heat in the new HBO series Sharp Objects!

As always, this is but a taste of the great things that await you on MrSkin.com, so be sure to head over there today and start fast forwarding to the good parts!