Mr. Skin Podcast Ep. 106: Andie MacDowell’s Return to Nudity

This week’s Mr. Skin Podcast will give you tug after tug!

In today’s episode, Mr. Skin will talk about Andie MacDowell’s nude scene at age 59 in Love After Love. He’ll also talk about Phoebe Tonkin and Emily Browning’s breasts in The Affair, Garcelle Beauvais’ sex scene in Power as well as Kelly Reilly disrobing in Yellowstone.

And there’s plenty more boob tube action to come, with the beautiful buns on Sonja Morgan in Real Housewives of New York City, Dichen Lachman’s skinny dipping in Animal Kingdom, Eloise Smyth’s breasts in Harlots and a naked Rarriwuy Hick in Wentworth. All of this and cam model Piper Addams on this skintastic episode.

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!