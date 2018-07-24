Mr. Skin Podcast Ep. 107: Emma Stone Goes Topless in ‘The Favourite’

This week’s Mr. Skin Podcast hopes the lay the favorite!

Today’s podcast will feature movie nudity rumors about Emma Stone going topless in The Favourite. More movie nudity talk includes the French film Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due (2018) which has sex scenes with the very naked Ophelie Bau, while Disobedience stars lesbian lovers Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz.

In TV nudity Mr. Skin and Andrea will visit Holli Dempsey in Harlots and discuss the wealth of lesbian makeouts this week from Aisha Dee and Olivia Luccardi in The Bold Type as well as Beau Garrett and Michelle Lombardo in Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. They also discuss the beautiful Jennifer Lopez in Shades of Blue and all the women in Strange Angel including Amara Zaragoza, Elena Satine, Bella Heathcote, and Allegra Masters.

Finally, they’ll also discuss Brittany Panzer in Snowfall and Kyndall, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, and Tiffany Hines in Hit the Floor. Plus an interview with model Natalie Mackenzie.

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!