Mr. Skin Podcast Ep. 108: Mr. Skin’s Top 10 Nude Scenes of the 1980s

This week’s Mr. Skin Podcast is a nostalgia nut-buster!

Today on the podcast, Mr. Skin reveals his favorite nude scenes from the 1980s. In a decade filled with hot women like Jamie Lee Curtis, Phoebe Cates, and Kelly Preston, these are the top ten skinspiring nude scenes! Plus Mr. Skin talks to model Mimi Miyagi.

Click on the player below to listen to the show and then click over to the Mr. Skin Podcast page for all the links mentioned in the episode, as well as your chance to call into the show and make your voice heard!