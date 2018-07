James Franco’s piece of shit movie Future World brings crease and tit from Suki Waterhouse, Erika Elkhalide, and Sarah Mayes. Kate Bosworth is still hot alongside some skank in the BBC miniseries SS-GB, Sharon Stone has a nip slip in Mosaic, Susan Sarandon gets kinky in Bull Durham, and finally Sean Young fucks Nick Cage in one of his more compelling wigs in Fire Birds.