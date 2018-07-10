Shawna Craig Body of Water and Crap Around the Web

Spice up your Tuesday with these hot links including Halle Berry’s bikini bod, Kimberley Garner’s gorgeous glutes, and sexy cousins Hailey and Ireland Baldwin!

Halle Berry Bikini of the Day

Olivia Culpo Bikini Photo Shoot In 115 Degrees!!!

Charli XCX Braless Pokies in a Golden Top

Sextastic Model Shawna Craig Pimps Her Body To Sell Bottled Water

Sleepy Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Perfect Nips On Instagram

Josephine Skriver Busting Out Some Braless Bosom Action

Victoria Germyn Picture Moment

Sexy Pics of Ireland and Hailey Baldwin

Can’t Hide Chloe Sevigny’s Hotness

Instagram Babe Chanel Uzi is Exotic and Sexy!

Selena Gomez Ignores Questions About Justin Bieber’s Engagement

Kimberley Garner – Bikini Slut of the Day

LeBron James Double Date with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson